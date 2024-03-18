IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NYC tow truck driver fatally punches a man during a parking dispute
March 18, 202402:04
A 61-year-old Brooklyn man died from his injuries after a tow truck driver punched him during an argument over an illegally parked car. The driver allegedly tried to stop the tow truck from taking his car at a gas station before an altercation ensued. WNBC’s Jessica Cunnington reports.March 18, 2024

