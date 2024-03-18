NYC tow truck driver fatally punches a man during a parking dispute

- Now Playing
NYC tow truck driver fatally punches a man during a parking dispute02:04
- UP NEXT
At least one dead, two injured in Florida shooting00:57
Survivor of Washington state cougar attack details chilling moment01:58
Body cam shows teen pulling gun on Florida beach01:18
Authorities vow to catch suspect who killed New Mexico State police officer01:54
Video shows chaotic moments of Brooklyn subway shooting01:34
Search and rescue efforts underway after severe weather hits Indiana00:53
Teens in Massachusetts charged in racial bullying incident01:46
Estranged wife of accused Gilgo Beach killer giving him ‘the benefit of the doubt’01:41
‘I just want my baby’: Connecticut one-year-old dies after attack by family dog01:31
Car found in Illinois river connected to 1976 cold case disappearance01:25
Family of student injured in Kentucky dorm still searching for answers02:20
Video shows what appears to be a huge tornado in Kansas01:06
Massive landslide damages several homes in L.A. neighborhood01:08
Dallas Seavey wins record 6th Iditarod race despite two-hour time penalty02:22
Arkansas removes 'X' alternative to male and female on state IDs01:41
Georgia factory worker killed after being caught in conveyor belt00:54
'They're all high': Rats eat drugs in New Orleans evidence storage02:05
Connecticut day care worker accused of slamming child into wall01:41
Search continues for Texas college student one week after disappearance02:24
- Now Playing
NYC tow truck driver fatally punches a man during a parking dispute02:04
- UP NEXT
At least one dead, two injured in Florida shooting00:57
Survivor of Washington state cougar attack details chilling moment01:58
Body cam shows teen pulling gun on Florida beach01:18
Authorities vow to catch suspect who killed New Mexico State police officer01:54
Video shows chaotic moments of Brooklyn subway shooting01:34
Play All