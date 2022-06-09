IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Michigan prosecutor will charge officer with second-degree murder in fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya

  • Now Playing

    NYC vigil held for 25-year-old who died after leaving gay bar

    01:36
  • UP NEXT

    Texas lawmaker proposes ban on children attending drag shows after viral video

    01:56

  • Activists fight wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation proposed in 2022

    03:28

  • San Francisco mayor, police officers to march in Pride Parade

    02:21

  • NBC OUT celebrates Pride Month by highlighting future LGBTQ leaders

    03:49

  • Florida church faces threats over LGBTQ teen conference

    01:34

  • Republican candidates fuel surge in campaign ads targeting transgender rights

    01:48

  • Florida high school class president 'silenced' over LGBTQ law

    01:16

  • LGBTQ controversy puts Florida high school's yearbooks on hold

    01:40

  • GOP senators are urging TV ratings board to create warning for LGBTQ content

    01:39

  • Florida teacher fired after classroom discussion on sexuality

    02:19

  • How a gay psychiatrist's 1972 speech changed the course of LGBTQ history

    08:21

  • 'I couldn't morally continue': Texas Child Protective Services worker resigns in protest of state's transgender directive

    01:52

  • 'You're going to lose!': Missouri lawmaker's passionate speech against anti-transgender bill goes viral

    01:51

  • Gay couple suing NYC over denying IVF coverage: ‘We can’t afford’ to start family without benefits

    06:24

  • Kentucky legislature overrides Gov. Beshear’s veto of transgender sports ban

    03:09

  • Florida high school student goes viral for class lesson on 1969 Stonewall uprising

    03:42

  • Judge strikes down policy banning employment of service members with HIV

    03:04

  • Texas teacher faces losing job after fighting for gay pride symbols

    02:58

  • Popular Brooklyn LGBTQ+ bar targeted in arson attack

    01:25

NBC News Channel

NYC vigil held for 25-year-old who died after leaving gay bar

01:36

New York City demonstrators gathered to remember Julio Ramirez, a 25-year-old who died after leaving a popular gay bar in the city. WNBC reports.June 9, 2022

  • Now Playing

    NYC vigil held for 25-year-old who died after leaving gay bar

    01:36
  • UP NEXT

    Texas lawmaker proposes ban on children attending drag shows after viral video

    01:56

  • Activists fight wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation proposed in 2022

    03:28

  • San Francisco mayor, police officers to march in Pride Parade

    02:21

  • NBC OUT celebrates Pride Month by highlighting future LGBTQ leaders

    03:49

  • Florida church faces threats over LGBTQ teen conference

    01:34

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All