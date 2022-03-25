NYC woman accused in shoving death of Broadway singing coach posts bail
Officials say 26-year-old Lauren Pazienza was released on bail from Rikers Island. Pazienza was arrested on manslaughter charges in the death of 87-year-old voice coach Barbara Gustern. WNBC’s Myles Miller reports.March 25, 2022
