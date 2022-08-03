IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

NYC woman sues wellness app Soothe, claims she was raped by masseur: ‘I’ve been traumatized’

01:45

In video provided to NBC News by her attorney, an unidentified woman recounts the alleged crime and her resulting trauma. Her lawsuit accuses the Soothe app and Evident ID, which conducted background checks for the company, of negligence following the alleged Feb. 14 rape. In a statement, Soothe Inc. told NBC News: “Our number one priority is the safety of our clients, and we take this allegation very seriously.”Aug. 3, 2022

