NYPD arrests protesters for trespassing on NYU campus
April 23, 202401:44
    NYPD arrests protesters for trespassing on NYU campus

NYPD arrests protesters for trespassing on NYU campus

01:44

Pro-Palestinian protesters were given until 4:00 pm to leave Gould Plaza on the NYU campus. Four hours later police moved in to arrest demonstrators at the university’s request. WNBC reports.April 23, 2024

