NYPD commissioner: Brooklyn subway shooting suspect 'taken into custody without incident'

- UP NEXT
Brooklyn subway shooting suspect in custody04:45
Family of Texas death row inmate Melissa Lucio fights for her life01:56
People were running ‘frantically to get away’ from NYC subway shooting, witness says03:02
Obama talks fatherhood, shares empty nest tips with Al Roker04:34
Alyssa Nakken becomes first female on-field coach in Major League Baseball history00:42
N.Y. Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigns after arrest for campaign finance fraud02:56
How the New York City subway gunman was able to get away03:57
New Alabama law criminalizes gender-affirming care for transgender youth06:20
Watch: Iowa tornado sends sheet metal flying as it tears apart shed01:14
Olympian's mother killed by stray bullet in Connecticut home01:33
Latest on manhunt for New York City subway gunman04:47
Community reacts to boy found dead in lake01:28
Brittney Griner's detention in Russia raises questions about political leverage03:12
Watch: iPhone app leads police to 9-year-old taken by carjacker01:51
Oklahoma governor signs new law criminalizing abortions02:33
New Mexico Big Hole Fire threatens hundreds of homes00:46
Officials name person of interest in NYC subway attack03:57
Rising Covid cases in the Northeast01:30
Airline ticket prices increase while more flights are cut01:27
Actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies at 67 years old01:15
- UP NEXT
Brooklyn subway shooting suspect in custody04:45
Family of Texas death row inmate Melissa Lucio fights for her life01:56
People were running ‘frantically to get away’ from NYC subway shooting, witness says03:02
Obama talks fatherhood, shares empty nest tips with Al Roker04:34
Alyssa Nakken becomes first female on-field coach in Major League Baseball history00:42
N.Y. Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigns after arrest for campaign finance fraud02:56
Play All