NYU students demand more security after multiple students attacked near campus
01:43
Students at New York University are asking school officials to do more to improve campus safety after at least seven students have been assaulted near Washington Square Park in Manhattan. WNBC’s Gaby Acevedo reports.March 5, 2022
Two Chicago officers shot by gunman who drops handgun while in line at restaurant
01:45
Now Playing
NYU students demand more security after multiple students attacked near campus
01:43
UP NEXT
Indiana teacher faces battery charges after video shows him slapping student
02:33
Amtrak engineer found not guilty in deadly 2015 train derailment in Philadelphia
01:26
Family searching for answers in death of New Orleans college student
03:01
North Carolina school bus driver accused of paying students for cheek swabs