O.J. Simpson leaves behind a complicated legacy after death
April 11, 2024

  O.J. Simpson dead at 76 from cancer: Looking back at his life and legal cases

    O.J. Simpson leaves behind a complicated legacy after death

O.J. Simpson leaves behind a complicated legacy after death

O.J. Simpson, the former NFL star who was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife, has died of cancer at age 76. NBC News' Cynthia McFadden speaks about what it was like to report on the Simpson trial in 1995 and analyzes his complicated legacy.April 11, 2024

