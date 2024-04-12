Oakland city officials vote to include 'San Francisco' in airport's name

- Now Playing
Oakland city officials vote to include 'San Francisco' in airport's name01:46
- UP NEXT
Texas doctor accused of manipulating transplant lists01:36
Record-breaking rain causes flash flooding in Pittsburgh01:08
Man found guilty in fatal stabbing of teen on Wisconsin river01:45
Helicopter journalist recalls capturing O.J. Simpson Ford Bronco chase05:35
6-year-old battling heart condition gets dream job as police officer01:54
Meta announces it is testing new tools to fight 'sextortion'02:00
Berkeley professor attempts to grab mic from Palestinian student during protest02:43
NFL star Rashee Rice surrenders to police on eight felony charges01:18
Ralph Yarl, teen shot after ringing doorbell of wrong home, speaks out one year later02:18
Man on terror watchlist was released into the U.S. after crossing southern border, officials say02:52
Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter charged with bank fraud01:30
Biden places blame on Trump for abortion ban in Arizona01:52
O.J. Simpson, former NFL star whose trial captivated the country, dies of cancer at 7603:46
‘Not going to miss him’: Brentwood residents react to O.J. Simpson's death02:15
Northwestern students develop pen for people with Parkinson’s disease03:03
Charges filed against former interpreter of Dodgers star Ohtani04:24
From the archives: 1995 ‘Nightly News’ coverage of verdict in O.J. Simpson trial08:59
O.J. Simpson dead at 76 from cancer: Looking back at his life and legal cases02:13
O.J. Simpson leaves behind a complicated legacy after death03:24
