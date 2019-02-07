Ocasio-Cortez brands climate change proposal as 'green new deal'01:34
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortex (D-NY) outlined her plan for a “green new deal” while embracing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's branding of the proposal as a " green dream."
How targeting big pharma can solve America’s opioid crisis05:08
House Democrats ramp up investigations of President Trump08:05
Ocasio-Cortez touts her 'green new deal'01:34
Big Question: Are congressional investigations what an equal branch of government looks like?02:45
'Headliners: Joe Biden' A Lifetime of Service01:22
Sherman: This will come down to Trump. Does he want another shut down?05:57