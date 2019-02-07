NBC News

Ocasio-Cortez brands climate change proposal as 'green new deal'

01:34

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortex (D-NY) outlined her plan for a “green new deal” while embracing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's branding of the proposal as a " green dream."Feb. 7, 2019

