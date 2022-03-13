Odesa orchestra plays in support of no-fly zone for Ukraine
01:06
The Odesa National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater orchestra performed an open-air concert on Saturday under the title "Free Sky," to support President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call for a no-fly zone over Ukraine.March 13, 2022
