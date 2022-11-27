IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Watch: Off-duty New York fireman saves woman from burning car

    Police bodycam video shows Illinois officers rescuing boy, woman from frozen pond

  • Chicago principal suspended over student's German military costume

  • 'Like a flaming basketball': Meteorite may be to blame for California house fire

  • Video shows smoke in Delta flight cabin after engine malfunction

  • Watch: Paraglider flies in to help rescue stranded Florida woman

  • Video shows moment of deadly bridge collapse in western India

  • NYC Man dies after getting stabbed in fight over bad manners

  • Police bodycam video shows driver pulled from burning vehicle

  • Video shows Texas school administrator toss student into wall

  • Surveillance video shows $500K jewelry heist, NYPD searching for 3 suspects

  • Bodycam video released of suspect firing at Connecticut police, killing 2 officers

  • Catch of the day: Whale!

  • Watch elephants at Oregon Zoo smashing pumpkins

  • Watch: Bodycam video shows Florida man using infant as human shield during stand-off with police

  • Watch: Six people injured after huge waves sweep through Miami sidewalk

  • Hong Kong police arrest man for alleged sedition during Queen Elizabeth II tribute

  • At least two injured by oil refinery fire in Ohio

  • Watch: Chick-fil-A employee tackles man accused of carjacking woman holding baby

  • Watch: Video shows 7-foot mako shark jump onto fishing boat in Maine

Watch: Off-duty New York fireman saves woman from burning car

Nicholas Perri Jr., a fireman from White Plains, New York, was driving home through Brookfield, Connecticut, when he saw someone waving for help and the burning wreck of a car driven off the road. Perri Jr. saved the badly injured driver from the car without any safety equipment as the flames spread. WNBC's Jessica Cunnington reports.Nov. 27, 2022

Play All