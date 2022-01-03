NYPD officer shot in head while sleeping in car between shifts on New Year's Day
01:47
An NYPD officer is recovering after being shot in the head while sleeping in his patrol car between shifts on New Year's Day. Investigators say the bullet was fired from some distance away. WNBC's Jessica Cunnington reports.Jan. 3, 2022
