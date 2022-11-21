IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Taylor Swift wins big at American Music Awards but Club Q shooting casts shadow

    00:49

  • Vigils across the U.S. honor victims in mass shooting at Colorado nightclub

    02:15

  • Four Idaho students fatally stabbed while sleeping, autopsies reveal

    02:15

  • Community gathers for vigil after Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting

    01:58

  • Witness describes fearing for life during Colorado Springs shooting

    01:42

  • Officials identify suspect in Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting, motive still unknown

    01:07

  • Thousands gather to honor 3 UVa football players murdered

    01:50

  • Raleigh Christmas parade cancelled after little girl struck, killed by vehicle pulling float

    00:51

  • Trump claims special counsel investigation will 'not be fair'

    02:28

  • Primary care doctors report burn out

    04:14

  • L.A. driver who struck sheriff recruits released from jail 

    01:46

  • Police: Man found dead after Maryland apartment blast that injured 14 likely caused fire

    02:52

  • Winter storm slams Midwest, Northeast

    03:35

  • 55 million people traveling for Thanksgiving

    01:31

  • New details emerge in University of Idaho murders case

    01:41

  • College students mobilize for abortion rights post-Roe

    03:08

  • World Cup could boost U.S. soccer fandom

    04:03

  • Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison

    05:36

  • One adult, three children found shot to death in Virginia home

    01:00

  • Travel advisories issued across Buffalo region amid lake-effect snowfall

    03:56

NBC News Channel

Off-duty Vermont deputy shot by New York police after gunfight

01:57

Investigators say the deputy and another man exchanged shots on a street in Saratoga Springs before police arrived. WNYT's Taniqua Pennix reports.Nov. 21, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Taylor Swift wins big at American Music Awards but Club Q shooting casts shadow

    00:49

  • Vigils across the U.S. honor victims in mass shooting at Colorado nightclub

    02:15

  • Four Idaho students fatally stabbed while sleeping, autopsies reveal

    02:15

  • Community gathers for vigil after Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting

    01:58

  • Witness describes fearing for life during Colorado Springs shooting

    01:42

  • Officials identify suspect in Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting, motive still unknown

    01:07

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All