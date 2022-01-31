IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Off-duty Washington state police officer shot to death by deputy responding to robbery call

    01:36
  • UP NEXT

    'I've never missed a vote': WWII veteran's mail-in ballot application repeatedly rejected under new Texas rules

    01:39

  • Country music's Hargus 'Pig' Robbins dies at 84

    00:19

  • Michigan's Oakland University apologizes after scholarship announcement gaffe

    01:33

  • San Francisco set to lift some mask mandate restrictions

    04:21

  • Health experts warn Covid ‘stealth variant’ is spreading around the country

    03:24

  • Rams and Bengals fans celebrate championship wins

    00:55

  • Two men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing reach plea deal on hate crime charges

    00:51

  • Warning of frozen iguanas falling from trees as temperatures plunge in Florida

    00:55

  • Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst dead at 30

    00:50

  • 1986 TODAY interview: Howard Hesseman on role in ‘Head of the Class’

    04:19

  • High carbon monoxide levels at Ohio hotel leave multiple hospitalized

    01:49

  • NTSB: Investigators will put collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh under 'microscope'

    01:29

  • San Diego political leaders' home set on fire in potential arson

    01:31

  • DNA evidence links man to 4 Colorado murders dating back more than 40 years

    01:47

  • Civilian dive team solves two-year missing person case

    03:35

  • How cities like Phoenix are updating infrastructure to combat extreme weather

    08:25

  • Moderna starts clinical trials for HIV vaccine

    06:35

  • Gun deliveries stolen off train cars in Los Angeles

    03:53

  • West Virginia governor tells Bette Midler to kiss his dog’s 'heinie'

    01:05

NBC News Channel

Off-duty Washington state police officer shot to death by deputy responding to robbery call

01:36

Investigators say off-duty Vancouver police officer Donald Sahota had been fighting with a robbery suspect outside his home when he was shot by a responding Clark County deputy. KGW's Galen Ettlin reports.Jan. 31, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Off-duty Washington state police officer shot to death by deputy responding to robbery call

    01:36
  • UP NEXT

    'I've never missed a vote': WWII veteran's mail-in ballot application repeatedly rejected under new Texas rules

    01:39

  • Country music's Hargus 'Pig' Robbins dies at 84

    00:19

  • Michigan's Oakland University apologizes after scholarship announcement gaffe

    01:33

  • San Francisco set to lift some mask mandate restrictions

    04:21

  • Health experts warn Covid ‘stealth variant’ is spreading around the country

    03:24

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All