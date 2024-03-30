Officers find bottle of alcohol on driver they rescue from overturned car

Arrests made in connection to women saying they were punched in the face in New York City01:28
Evictions skyrocket nationwide as housing costs rise02:31
Rain and snow pound the West Coast ahead of Easter holiday01:38
Passengers injured when United Airlines flight experiences severe turbulence01:44
- Now Playing
Officers find bottle of alcohol on driver they rescue from overturned car02:07
- UP NEXT
7 people hurt on United flight after turbulence, high winds00:41
Florida hotel shootout captured on camera02:36
Georgia lawmakers tighten immigration laws after student’s death03:21
Department of Homeland Security working to stop illegal gun flow into Haiti04:52
Mystery over fish die-off in Florida01:34
Biden fundraiser with three presidents raises $26 million01:52
Top CIA cybersecurity official speaks out on election interference, TikTok and passwords01:46
Haiti gang leader says he is open to talks with the government01:40
Giant crane arrives at scene of Baltimore bridge disaster02:43
New study shows a link between alcohol and heart disease in women03:37
One year since WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovich was detained in Russia01:25
9-year-old driver pulled over by California police01:49
New dashcam video shows moments in deadly bus crash in Texas02:15
How Maine newspapers found a lifeline after being sold to nonprofit03:24
Washington state town outraged by false alarms from emergency dam system02:50
Arrests made in connection to women saying they were punched in the face in New York City01:28
Evictions skyrocket nationwide as housing costs rise02:31
Rain and snow pound the West Coast ahead of Easter holiday01:38
Passengers injured when United Airlines flight experiences severe turbulence01:44
- Now Playing
Officers find bottle of alcohol on driver they rescue from overturned car02:07
- UP NEXT
7 people hurt on United flight after turbulence, high winds00:41
Play All