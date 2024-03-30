IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Officers find bottle of alcohol on driver they rescue from overturned car
March 30, 2024

NBC News

Officers find bottle of alcohol on driver they rescue from overturned car

02:07

Body camera video shared by the Johns Creek Police Department shows officers in Georgia rescuing a driver from her overturned vehicle that had caught fire. After helping her out of the car, an officer finds what appears to be a bottle of alcohol on her person. Police say she has been charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving.March 30, 2024

