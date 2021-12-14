Officials announce former NFL player Phillip Adams had CTE at time of South Carolina shooting
01:44
Share this -
copied
During a press conference, officials announced that former NFL player Phillip Adams had stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy, known as CTE, when he allegedly shot six people before taking his own life in South Carolina.Dec. 14, 2021
UP NEXT
Kentucky governor: 'Miracle' more people weren't killed in candle factory destruction
01:46
110 years: Truck driver to spend life in prison for deadly 2019 crash
01:53
Chicago City Council set to approve $2.9 million settlement in police raid that targeted wrong home
01:30
Remains found in search for Taylor Pomaski, missing girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware
01:08
Amazon warehouse worker mourns coworkers killed by tornado
00:39
Kentucky family photo found over 100 miles away after tornado