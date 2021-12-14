IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Officials announce former NFL player Phillip Adams had CTE at time of South Carolina shooting

01:44

During a press conference, officials announced that former NFL player Phillip Adams had stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy, known as CTE, when he allegedly shot six people before taking his own life in South Carolina.Dec. 14, 2021

