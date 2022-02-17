Officials capture escaped Mississippi murderer

Multiple employees at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility are facing disciplinary action after an inmate escaped. This was Michael Wilson’s third escape from prison. He is serving two life sentences for beating two people to death in 2014. Wilson was captured in Mississippi after three days on the run. WLBT’s Brendan Hall reports.Feb. 17, 2022
