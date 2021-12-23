Officials confirm seven people died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Minnesota home
Moorhead Police Department officials confirmed that seven people died of carbon monoxide poisoning in a Minnesota home. Officials are investigating the exact source of the carbon monoxide. The home’s carbon monoxide detector was inside the home with the batter removed.Dec. 23, 2021
