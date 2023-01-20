IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Officials find body of missing Texas woman

Officials find body of missing Texas woman

The body of 33-year-old Kayla Kelley has been found in Grand Prairie, Texas after she was reported missing earlier this month. Officials have arrested a man with a kidnapping charge in connection to her death. KXAS’s Maria Guerrero has the latest.Jan. 20, 2023

