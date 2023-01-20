Officials find body of missing Texas woman

- Now Playing
Officials find body of missing Texas woman01:55
- UP NEXT
San Francisco man charged after spraying unhoused woman03:08
Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in 'Rust' death03:21
Flo Rida wins $82 million lawsuit against Celsius energy drink03:27
San Francisco man arrested after viral homeless hosing incident01:56
Suspect in drive-thru barista kidnap case appears in court00:48
Solomon Pena makes first court appearance in New Mexico05:33
Body of Pennsylvania mother found partially buried01:11
California public defender found dead in Mexico02:32
Authorities search for multiple missing Massachusetts women02:43
Search warrant for apartment of Idaho murder suspect unsealed02:12
Solomon Pena makes first court appearance in New Mexico05:33
DOJ arrests and charges cryptocurrency exchange founder with money laundering01:26
Arguments begin in Derek Chauvin's appeal of murder conviction02:50
How law enforcement charged Ana Walshe's husband with murder without locating her body04:39
Search crews join effort to find missing Texas woman01:28
Remains found in search for missing Oklahoma 4-year-old01:39
Three sentenced to life in slaying of Michigan security guard over mask policy01:51
What to expect from Elon Musk’s trial over 2018 Tesla buyout tweets04:09
Derek Chauvin expected to appeal murder conviction in death of George Floyd04:08
- Now Playing
Officials find body of missing Texas woman01:55
- UP NEXT
San Francisco man charged after spraying unhoused woman03:08
Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in 'Rust' death03:21
Flo Rida wins $82 million lawsuit against Celsius energy drink03:27
San Francisco man arrested after viral homeless hosing incident01:56
Suspect in drive-thru barista kidnap case appears in court00:48
Play All