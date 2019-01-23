Officials give timeline of Florida bank shooting that left five dead01:04
Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund gives a timeline of the Florida SunTrust bank shooting that left five dead. The suspected gunman is in custody.
Officials give timeline of Florida bank shooting01:04
Protesters outside Mitch McConnell's office demand end to shutdown00:59
Rep. Ben Ray Luján: The shutdown burden also falls on McConnell11:55
Hacienda HealthCare center nurse charged with sexual assault02:08
‘Sex recession’: Why millennials are having less sex04:39
Nick Sandmann speaks out on viral encounter with Nathan Phillips09:00