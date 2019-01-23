U.S. news

Officials give timeline of Florida bank shooting that left five dead

01:04

Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund gives a timeline of the Florida SunTrust bank shooting that left five dead. The suspected gunman is in custody.Jan. 23, 2019

  • Officials give timeline of Florida bank shooting

    01:04

  • Protesters outside Mitch McConnell's office demand end to shutdown

    00:59

  • Rep. Ben Ray Luján: The shutdown burden also falls on McConnell

    11:55

  • Hacienda HealthCare center nurse charged with sexual assault

    02:08

  • ‘Sex recession’: Why millennials are having less sex

    04:39

  • Nick Sandmann speaks out on viral encounter with Nathan Phillips

    09:00

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All