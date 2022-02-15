IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Officials offer $30,000 for info after 9-year-old shot in head left fighting for her life

    01:19
  • UP NEXT

    Louisville mayoral candidate survives campaign office shooting

    01:27

  • Suspect charged in murder of California woman found in homeless encampment

    01:47

  • Woman stabbed to death in Chinatown apartment

    03:47

  • Suspect in custody after allegedly following woman into her New York City apartment, stabbing her to death

    01:48

  • Eleven wounded in Albuquerque stabbing spree

    00:53

  • Hertz customer falsely accused of theft spent 7 months in jail: 'I missed a whole lot.'

    06:01

  • Florida couple accused of keeping adopted son locked in box-like structure

    01:49

  • DOJ arrests New York couple in $3.6 billion bitcoin laundering scheme 

    03:24

  • North Carolina town on edge after Tennessee jail escapees involved in chase with law enforcement

    01:36

  • New Jersey nurse accused of setting colleague on fire dies by apparent suicide

    01:48

  • Video shows man kick 89-year-old Brooklyn woman to the ground

    01:32

  • Jury selection to begin in hate crime trial of two men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing

    04:00

  • Tennessee Waffle House shooter found guilty in 2018 killing of 4

    02:34

  • Tennessee Waffle House shooter found guilty in 2018 killing of four

    01:04

  • Girlfriend charged in death of Boston police officer

    01:53

  • Gregory and Travis McMichael withdraw guilty pleas ahead of Arbery federal trial

    02:59

  • Community activists decry Minneapolis police shooting

    01:37

  • Bodycam shows Minneapolis police fatally shoot Amir Locke during no-knock raid

    01:43

  • Tennessee man charged with murder of newborn daughter and her mother

    01:22

NBC News Channel

Officials offer $30,000 for info after 9-year-old shot in head left fighting for her life

01:19

Relatives are calling for justice for 9-year-old Ashanti Grant who is in critical condition after she was shot in the head during a road rage incident. Houston officials are offering $30,000 for any information regarding the shooting. KPRC’s Taisha Walker reports.Feb. 15, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Officials offer $30,000 for info after 9-year-old shot in head left fighting for her life

    01:19
  • UP NEXT

    Louisville mayoral candidate survives campaign office shooting

    01:27

  • Suspect charged in murder of California woman found in homeless encampment

    01:47

  • Woman stabbed to death in Chinatown apartment

    03:47

  • Suspect in custody after allegedly following woman into her New York City apartment, stabbing her to death

    01:48

  • Eleven wounded in Albuquerque stabbing spree

    00:53

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All