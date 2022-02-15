Officials offer $30,000 for info after 9-year-old shot in head left fighting for her life

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Relatives are calling for justice for 9-year-old Ashanti Grant who is in critical condition after she was shot in the head during a road rage incident. Houston officials are offering $30,000 for any information regarding the shooting. KPRC’s Taisha Walker reports.
Feb. 15, 2022
