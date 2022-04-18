IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Officials: Operator made unsafe 'adjustments' to ride where Florida teen fell to his death

    02:10
  • UP NEXT

    Michigan kindergartener shares tequila drink with classmates

    01:21

  • Paralympic gold medals stolen from athlete Jen Lee's car

    01:15

  • Mother found dead in duffel bag, blocks from her Queens, New York, home

    01:19

  • Investigation underway after child found dead in Indiana woods

    00:16

  • Bomb scare forces evacuation at Boston's Logan Airport

    01:25

  • Man arrested after South Carolina mall shooting fired in self-defense, his lawyer says

    01:40

  • Mass shooting at Pittsburgh party leaves two dead

    01:29

  • South Carolina mall shooting leaves 12 injured

    02:11

  • Utah man found guilty in the murder of 2 teens

    01:34

  • NBC4 Washington anchor, reporter Wendy Rieger dies from brain cancer at 65

    04:20

  • Yorkie in Florida dies saving his family from rattlesnake

    02:01

  • At least 12 injured after shooting at South Carolina mall

    01:12

  • Body camera video shows Georgia police shooting that paralyzed Black man

    01:46

  • Researchers explore solutions for Covid long haulers

    06:10

  • 43-vehicle pileup closes Florida freeway

    00:39

  • Trump endorses J.D. Vance against GOP advice

    02:37

  • Protests continue in Michigan after deadly police shooting 

    03:09

  • New Yorkers on edge over subway danger following Brooklyn shooting

    03:22

  • Colorado wildfire forces evacuations

    00:47

NBC News Channel

Officials: Operator made unsafe 'adjustments' to ride where Florida teen fell to his death

02:10

Officials confirmed that the operator made manual adjustments to the ride where a Florida teen fell to his death. Nikki Fried, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture, said a report confirmed the adjustments made the ride “unsafe.” Fried noted that there are many other “potential contributing factors” that may have played a role in the incident. The drop tower-style ride will remain closed indefinitely.April 18, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Officials: Operator made unsafe 'adjustments' to ride where Florida teen fell to his death

    02:10
  • UP NEXT

    Michigan kindergartener shares tequila drink with classmates

    01:21

  • Paralympic gold medals stolen from athlete Jen Lee's car

    01:15

  • Mother found dead in duffel bag, blocks from her Queens, New York, home

    01:19

  • Investigation underway after child found dead in Indiana woods

    00:16

  • Bomb scare forces evacuation at Boston's Logan Airport

    01:25

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All