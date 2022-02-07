Florida officials respond to fatal shooting at grocery store after argument in checkout line

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Tennessee school district investigating mother's claims of anti-Semitic comments, proselytizing in Bible history class01:40
Florida woman plummets to her death after falling through gap on opening drawbridge01:47
Joe Rogan apologizes for using racial slur in past podcasts03:56
General Motors to invest $7 billion in manufacturing electric vehicles04:57
Two cruise ships seized in the Bahamas over unpaid fuel expenses04:14
18 people rescued after ice floe drifts into Lake Erie00:22
Hundreds protest police killing of Amir Locke in Minneapolis03:43
Jury selection to begin in hate crime trial of two men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing04:00
Russia masses 70 percent of forces needed for Ukrainian invasion06:45
Police searching for three inmates that escaped from Tennessee jail01:22
Philadelphia child shot in dispute between tow truck drivers00:46
Man on FBI's 10 Most Wanted list arrested after 16 years on the run00:41
Navy Seal Candidate Dies After ‘Hell Week’01:38
Video shows group trapped on ice on Lake Erie01:11
Charlotte historians push to restore Jim Crow-era school for community education00:57
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signs trans athlete ban into law07:29
Plane makes hard landing at Las Vegas airport00:42
Tennessee Waffle House shooter found guilty in 2018 killing of 402:34
Ex-employees detail alleged harassment by Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder02:54
Tennessee Waffle House shooter found guilty in 2018 killing of four01:04
Florida officials respond to fatal shooting at grocery store after argument in checkout line00:54
A fatal shooting took place at a Florida Publix grocery store, after an argument broke out in the checkout line. The victim died in the store and the shooter is in custody.Feb. 7, 2022
UP NEXT
Tennessee school district investigating mother's claims of anti-Semitic comments, proselytizing in Bible history class01:40
Florida woman plummets to her death after falling through gap on opening drawbridge01:47
Joe Rogan apologizes for using racial slur in past podcasts03:56
General Motors to invest $7 billion in manufacturing electric vehicles04:57
Two cruise ships seized in the Bahamas over unpaid fuel expenses04:14
18 people rescued after ice floe drifts into Lake Erie00:22