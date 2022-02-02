Officials say Minnesota school shooting attack was ‘not random’
02:28
One student is dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting at a Minnesota school. Officials said the attack was not random and a previous dispute may have triggered the shooting. Two suspects are in custody and an investigation is underway. The school's superintendent said, “We are all devastated.”Feb. 2, 2022
