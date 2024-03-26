IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Officials searching for victims in Baltimore bridge collapse
March 26, 202406:26

NBC News

Officials searching for victims in Baltimore bridge collapse

06:26

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore was struck by a cargo ship and collapsed causing the entire structure to break apart. NBC News' Tom Costello reports on the details of the disaster as a massive search and rescue operation is underway. March 26, 2024

