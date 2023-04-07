IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News

‘These kids are an inspiration’: Ohio filmmaker raising $50K for high school band

01:35

For decades, the marching band from East High School in Columbus, Ohio, has paraded through the community before football games. After noticing the students’ aging equipment, local filmmaker Damon Mosley decided to crowd fund new instruments for the band with the goal of reaching $50,000.April 7, 2023

