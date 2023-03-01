Ohio Gov. DeWine calls on Congress to pass the Railway Safety Act of 2023

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is calling on Congress to pass a rail safety bill following the Ohio train derailment, and applauds Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Bob Casey, D-Pa., John Fetterman, D-Pa., Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Josh Hawley, R-Mo., for sponsoring the legislation.March 1, 2023