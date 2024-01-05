Ohio governor announces executive order after vetoing trans care restriction

From 2004: David Soul reflects on 'Starsky & Hutch'05:36
David Soul, 'Starsky and Hutch' star, dies at age 8000:47
- Now Playing
Ohio governor announces executive order after vetoing trans care restriction05:02
- UP NEXT
Northeast could see first significant snow of the year03:47
Candlelight vigil held for victims of Iowa school shooting01:11
Body found in San Diego freezer may be woman missing for 9 years02:14
Women seeking jobs with fertility benefits03:20
State government buildings face bomb threats for the second day03:11
Newly unsealed documents reveal Jeffrey Epstein’s relationships with powerful people03:07
13-year-old becomes first person to defeat Tetris01:44
Las Vegas judge attacked in courtroom by convicted felon after sentencing him to prison01:58
Sixth grader killed, five others injured at school shooting in Perry, Iowa02:42
Police: 1 dead, 5 injured after student opens fire at Iowa school02:34
White House addresses Iowa high school shooting01:37
Police: Shooter dead, 3 wounded in Iowa school shooting03:52
Iowa police confirm 'multiple wounded' in Perry school shooting02:39
Iowa police confirm 'multiple wounded' in Perry school shooting01:55
Iowa student describes scene at Perry High School during shooting02:15
Shooting reported at Iowa high school03:37
Could the Supreme Court overturn Colorado’s Trump primary ballot ruling?04:36
From 2004: David Soul reflects on 'Starsky & Hutch'05:36
David Soul, 'Starsky and Hutch' star, dies at age 8000:47
- Now Playing
Ohio governor announces executive order after vetoing trans care restriction05:02
- UP NEXT
Northeast could see first significant snow of the year03:47
Candlelight vigil held for victims of Iowa school shooting01:11
Body found in San Diego freezer may be woman missing for 9 years02:14
Play All