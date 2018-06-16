Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

U.S. news

Ohio LGBTQ community holds dance party protest at Pence speech venue

Organizers held a dance party complete with rainbow flags to welcome Vice President Pence to Ohio to convey the importance of equal rights.Jun.16.2018

NBC Out

  • Sen. Orrin Hatch: LGBT suicide ‘requires national attention’

    03:36

  • From Azerbaijan to Chicago, how this refugee escaped persecution and now gives back

    03:27

  • API TransFusion: The journey to the historic retreat

    07:16

  • Hundreds gather to remember Pulse Nightclub shooting victims

    00:56

  • Teacher resigns over transgender policy

    01:57

  • #BIGPICTURE: Gay pride parade defies far-right groups in Poland

    00:45

Best of NBC News

Play All

Best of NBC News