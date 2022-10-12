IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Minnesota man pleads guilty to fraud in faked anti-Trump arson

    01:32

  • Producer price index rose 0.4% in September, higher than expected

    03:27
  • Now Playing

    Ohio man accused of 'incel' plot to 'slaughter' women

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    How Supreme Court decision could affect DOJ's investigation into Trump

    03:35

  • Tech tool enables mass surveillance capabilities for police 

    05:53

  • Voting ends in annual wildlife 'Fat Bear' competition

    01:25

  • Legendary Dodgers broadcaster Jaime Jarrín to retire

    02:50

  • Trial begins for Russian analyst charged with lying to FBI

    03:54

  • Baltimore prosecutors drop all charges against Adnan Syed

    03:29

  • Actress Angela Lansbury has died at 96 years old

    01:43

  • California AG cracking down on human trafficking on marijuana farms: Exclusive

    02:29

  • Carbon monoxide leak at Pennsylvania day care hospitalizes 27 children, 5 adults

    01:18

  • NASA’s ‘DART’ mission succeeds in changing asteroid’s orbit

    01:30

  • How Florida's mangroves help fight climate change, extreme weather

    04:07

  • Defense attorney tells jury sentencing Parkland shooter to death will change 'absolutely nothing'

    05:28

  • DOJ urges Supreme Court to reject Trump request over seized Mar-a-Lago documents

    01:50

  • Rural hospitals push to close maternity wards

    04:41

  • Murder charges against Adnan Syed dismissed after second round of DNA testing

    03:23

  • 'Murder, She Wrote' star Angela Lansbury dies at 96

    02:27

  • Suspect arrested after five shot to death in South Carolina home

    04:20

NBC News Channel

Ohio man accused of 'incel' plot to 'slaughter' women

01:29

Tres Genco, 22, faces life in prison for his 2020 plan to target women in a mass shooting to be carried out at an Ohio university. WLWT's Todd Dykes reports.Oct. 12, 2022

  • Minnesota man pleads guilty to fraud in faked anti-Trump arson

    01:32

  • Producer price index rose 0.4% in September, higher than expected

    03:27
  • Now Playing

    Ohio man accused of 'incel' plot to 'slaughter' women

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    How Supreme Court decision could affect DOJ's investigation into Trump

    03:35

  • Tech tool enables mass surveillance capabilities for police 

    05:53

  • Voting ends in annual wildlife 'Fat Bear' competition

    01:25

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All