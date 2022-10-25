IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Ohio man says he ‘had no other choice’ than to kill mother of his child, family members

Ohio man says he 'had no other choice' than to kill mother of his child, family members

An Ohio man convicted of shooting five of eight family members of Hanna Rhoden, the mother of his child, in 2016 testified Monday that he had no choice but to kill them, fearing his daughter might suffer abuse. WLWT’s Todd Dykes has the details.Oct. 25, 2022

