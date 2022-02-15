IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ohio mayor resigns after comments linking ice fishing to prostitution
Hudson, Ohio, Mayor Craig Schubert has resigned after making comments during a city council meeting that ice fishing could lead to prostitution. WKYC’s Brandon Simmons reports.Feb. 15, 2022
Ohio mayor resigns after comments linking ice fishing to prostitution
