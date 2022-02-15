IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ohio mayor resigns after comments linking ice fishing to prostitution

    01:37
  • UP NEXT

    Inside effort to restore resort town that was once paradise for Black Americans

    02:15

  • Billionaire Jared Isaacman to lead three new SpaceX missions

    01:56

  • Federal hate crimes trial begins in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder

    01:26

  • Private plane crashes into ocean off North Carolina with 8 on board

    01:20

  • ‘Crypto couple,’ charged with laundering billions in bitcoin, appears in court

    01:38

  • Trudeau invokes emergency powers amid trucker protests over Covid restrictions

    01:38

  • Watch: Parkland father arrested for climbing crane, demonstrating for gun control

    01:03

  • Suspect in custody after allegedly following woman into her New York City apartment, stabbing her to death

    01:48

  • Eleven wounded in Albuquerque stabbing spree

    00:53

  • Video shows ‘Route 91 bandit’ robbing one of many banks across multiple states

    00:57

  • Watch: Sea lion rescued from San Diego freeway returned to sea

    01:41

  • U.S. skier Nina O’Brien gets warm homecoming at airport after Olympic injury

    01:36

  • Nine officers wounded in Phoenix shootout

    01:29

  • Pfizer delays FDA request for Covid vaccine for kids under 5

    02:05

  • Online gambling makes sports betting easier than ever, alarming addiction experts

    02:15

  • Madison Chock and Evan Bates’ Olympic journey is a love story

    02:18

  • Trudeau warns truckers: ‘These blockades cannot continue’

    01:51

  • Phoenix police officers injured after standoff with suspect

    00:27

  • Ontario premier says he’ll use authority to end days-long blockade of Ambassador’s Bridge

    02:21

NBC News Channel

Ohio mayor resigns after comments linking ice fishing to prostitution

01:37

Hudson, Ohio, Mayor Craig Schubert has resigned after making comments during a city council meeting that ice fishing could lead to prostitution. WKYC’s Brandon Simmons reports.Feb. 15, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Ohio mayor resigns after comments linking ice fishing to prostitution

    01:37
  • UP NEXT

    Inside effort to restore resort town that was once paradise for Black Americans

    02:15

  • Billionaire Jared Isaacman to lead three new SpaceX missions

    01:56

  • Federal hate crimes trial begins in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder

    01:26

  • Private plane crashes into ocean off North Carolina with 8 on board

    01:20

  • ‘Crypto couple,’ charged with laundering billions in bitcoin, appears in court

    01:38

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All