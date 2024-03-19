IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ohio mother who left toddler alone for 10 days sentenced in her murder
March 19, 202400:57
  • Now Playing

    Ohio mother who left toddler alone for 10 days sentenced in her murder

    00:57
  • UP NEXT

    Spring break chaos and crackdowns in Florida

    01:52

  • PA county locked down for second day in a row due to armed suspects

    01:57

  • Special prosecutor's resignation could further delay Trump's Georgia trial

    00:42

  • Special prosecutor resigns in Trump Georgia election case 

    02:34

  • James Crumbley found guilty on all counts in son’s school shooting rampage

    00:44

  • Judge denies Trump's request to dismiss charges in federal documents case

    02:05

  • Family of student injured in Kentucky dorm still searching for answers

    02:20

  • Deliberations begin in James Crumbley trial 

    02:15

  • 'They're all high': Rats eat drugs in New Orleans evidence storage

    02:05

  • Connecticut day care worker accused of slamming child into wall

    01:41

  • CNBC investigation: How stolen goods from organized retail crime wind up being resold

    02:13

  • Florida man suspected in 13-year-old’s disappearance faces 60 new charges

    01:44

  • New York's 'Bling Bishop' convicted on federal charges

    02:05

  • Bodycam video shows California deputy fatally shoot autistic teen

    02:11

  • Missing Washington state woman found dead in Mexico

    01:47

  • Two arrested in Philadelphia bus stop shooting

    01:35

  • Three people fatally shot at Arkansas party

    01:48

  • Tampa man charged in shooting death of gay man at dog park

    01:38

  • Ohio women charged after allegedly taking dead man to bank to withdraw money

    01:32

NBC News Channel

Ohio mother who left toddler alone for 10 days sentenced in her murder

00:57

Kristel Candelario was sentenced to life in prison without parole in the death of her sixteen-month-old daughter. She left the toddler alone for more than a week while she went on vacation.March 19, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Ohio mother who left toddler alone for 10 days sentenced in her murder

    00:57
  • UP NEXT

    Spring break chaos and crackdowns in Florida

    01:52

  • PA county locked down for second day in a row due to armed suspects

    01:57

  • Special prosecutor's resignation could further delay Trump's Georgia trial

    00:42

  • Special prosecutor resigns in Trump Georgia election case 

    02:34

  • James Crumbley found guilty on all counts in son’s school shooting rampage

    00:44
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All