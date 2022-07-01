IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ohio officers on leave after killing of Black motorist Jayland Walker

Ohio officers on leave after killing of Black motorist Jayland Walker

Eight Akron police officers are on leave after firing more than 90 shots at 25-year-old Jayland Walker, hitting him 60 times. WKYC's Mark Naymik reports.July 1, 2022

