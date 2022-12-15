IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Former Texas officer convicted of manslaughter in shooting death of Black woman

    03:07

  • Sign language Santa helps give deaf children a memorable holiday

    03:11
  • Now Playing

    Ohio rejects federal protections for LGBTQ students

    01:33
  • UP NEXT

    Arrest made in death of 'Baby June' found in Boynton Beach Inlet in 2018

    01:43

  • Militia members sentenced in plot to abduct Michigan governor

    02:15

  • Injured skier rescued after Utah avalanche

    01:29

  • Dancer Kim Hale takes to TikTok to inspire others to pursue their passions at any age

    03:38

  • Blizzard conditions slam Midwest before taking aim at East Coast

    01:27

  • Two dead in murder-suicide on California's U.C. Irvine campus

    01:10

  • Judge orders suspected Paul Pelosi attacker to stand trial

    02:50

  • Senate votes to ban TikTok on all government devices

    04:44

  • White House announces ‘Covid-19 Winter Preparedness Plan’

    03:21

  • Watch: Greedy bear snatches Chick-fil-A off front porch

    00:31

  • Watch: Video shows black bear take a stroll around Knoxville, Tenn.

    00:56

  • Ex-friend gives testimony on 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

    01:50

  • UCLA Bruins to join Big Ten

    00:30

  • Epidemic of Hate: Antisemitism in America

    26:49

  • Two N.J. boaters and their dog reunite with family after being stranded at sea

    02:18

  • Stephen 'tWitch' Boss dead by suicide at 40

    03:39

  • Christian pastor and son arrested in alleged Covid fraud scheme

    02:12

NBC News Channel

Ohio rejects federal protections for LGBTQ students

01:33

The Ohio Board of Education says it will not adopt proposed changes to federal rules that protect against discrimination. WCMH's Karina Cheung reports.Dec. 15, 2022

  • Former Texas officer convicted of manslaughter in shooting death of Black woman

    03:07

  • Sign language Santa helps give deaf children a memorable holiday

    03:11
  • Now Playing

    Ohio rejects federal protections for LGBTQ students

    01:33
  • UP NEXT

    Arrest made in death of 'Baby June' found in Boynton Beach Inlet in 2018

    01:43

  • Militia members sentenced in plot to abduct Michigan governor

    02:15

  • Injured skier rescued after Utah avalanche

    01:29

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All