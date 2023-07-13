IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Jury finds gunman who killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue eligible for the death penalty

  • Jury unanimously decides Tree of Life killer is eligible for death penalty

    Ohio revokes medical license of TikTok's 'Dr. Roxy'

NBC News Channel

Ohio revokes medical license of TikTok's 'Dr. Roxy'

01:56

The Ohio Medical Board has revoked the license of Dr. Katharine Grawe, known on TikTok as "Dr. Roxy," over botched surgeries. WCMH's Cierra Johnson reports.July 13, 2023

