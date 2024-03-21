IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Shohei Ohtani's translator fired by Dodgers over gambling and theft allegations
March 21, 202401:06
Shohei Ohtani's translator fired by Dodgers over gambling and theft allegations

01:06

LA Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani's interpreter Ippei Mizuhara has been fired by the team amid allegations he had engaged in "massive theft" from the player to pay off gambling debts, multiple news outlets reported. Frances Rivera and Angie Lassman have the details for Early Today.March 21, 2024

