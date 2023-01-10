IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Oklahoma 12-year-old fatally stabbed 9-year-old brother

01:45

A 12-year-old girl is being held at a juvenile facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother at their apartment complex. KJRH’s Justin Ayer reports.Jan. 10, 2023

