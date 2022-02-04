IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Oklahoma authorities search for driver who killed boy in hit-and-run while sledding

00:44

A 12-year-old Oklahoma boy who was sledding died after entering a roadway and being struck by a pickup in a hit-and-run crash.Feb. 4, 2022

