Oklahoma authorities search for driver who killed boy in hit-and-run while sledding

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Girlfriend charged in death of Boston police officer01:53
Gregory and Travis McMichael withdraw guilty pleas ahead of Arbery federal trial02:59
Deadly listeria outbreak linked to bagged salad00:22
Community activists decry Minneapolis police shooting01:37
Bodycam shows Minneapolis police fatally shoot Amir Locke during no-knock raid01:43
Tennessee man charged with murder of newborn daughter and her mother01:22
Gregory McMichael withdraws guilty plea ahead of federal Ahmaud Arbery trial03:42
Texas teen raises $30,000 for hospital that treated her cancer02:40
Biden reveals details of U.S. military raid in Syria, death of ISIS leader02:12
Biden administration to boost at-home Covid tests as cases decline nationwide03:45
California couple rescued after being trapped inside cabin for nearly 2 months00:36
U.S. accuses Russia of disinformation campaign as pretext for invasion of Ukraine06:09
Watch: Fort Worth resident plays ice hockey in street during Texas freeze00:39
U.S. Figure Skating Director of Diversity speaks on inclusion in the sport12:03
U.S. Olympian to become new dad while competing in Winter Games01:44
Sarah Palin’s defamation trial against New York Times begins02:59
New bodycam video shows investigation of missing Colorado mother02:15
Activists: ‘livid’ ex-officer who killed Laquan McDonald released early01:08
'Two or three minutes made a difference': Fishermen rescued from sinking boat in Massachusetts01:43
Mid-South winter storm leaves at least one dead, multiple injured01:47
Oklahoma authorities search for driver who killed boy in hit-and-run while sledding00:44
A 12-year-old Oklahoma boy who was sledding died after entering a roadway and being struck by a pickup in a hit-and-run crash.Feb. 4, 2022
UP NEXT
Girlfriend charged in death of Boston police officer01:53
Gregory and Travis McMichael withdraw guilty pleas ahead of Arbery federal trial02:59
Deadly listeria outbreak linked to bagged salad00:22
Community activists decry Minneapolis police shooting01:37
Bodycam shows Minneapolis police fatally shoot Amir Locke during no-knock raid01:43
Tennessee man charged with murder of newborn daughter and her mother01:22