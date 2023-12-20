IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Memorial honors 5 children killed in Arizona house fire

    02:09

  • Former NBA minor league player allegedly admits to killing Las Vegas woman

    01:59
    Oklahoma man exonerated after 50 years in prison

    02:25
    'Threw him out like trash': Mississippi mothers' sons were buried in unmarked graves

    05:53

  • Two dead in news helicopter crash in New Jersey woods

    00:56

  • NBC's Morning News Now looks back at the biggest stories of 2023

    05:15

  • Florida child restrained during Rosa Parks reenactment

    02:32

  • Grammy nominated artist GAYLE speaks on mental health struggles

    05:33

  • Investigation underway in Philadelphia news helicopter crash that killed two

    01:08

  • White House announces new steps toward launching American Climate Corps

    02:29

  • Man arrested in Philadelphia slashings may be linked to 2003 rapes, murder

    01:32

  • Death of 5-year-old migrant draws criticism for shelter conditions 

    04:05

  • 'It's a breach of trust': Sen. Cardin on ex-Senate staffer accused of having sex in hearing room 

    03:02

  • Chicago man released from jail after charges dropped in murder case 12 years later

    01:30

  • Conspiracy theories and sexist beliefs on display at GOP youth convention

    05:38

  • Record border crossings spark battle between Texas and the White House

    02:42

  • Parts of Northeast remain under flood alerts after monstrous storm

    02:28

  • What does Colorado Supreme Court ballot removal ruling mean for Trump?

    04:01

  • Shepherd's Table: South Dakota's first LGBTQ ministry

    02:10

  • West Coast storm could impact busy holiday travel season

    04:02

Oklahoma man exonerated after 50 years in prison

02:25

An Oklahoma judge exonerated Glynn Simmons, 71, after he spent nearly 50 years in prison. Simmons was ruled innocent after prosecutors agreed that key evidence in his case was not turned over to his defense lawyers. KFOR’s Ali Meyer reports.Dec. 20, 2023

  • Now Playing

    02:25
  • UP NEXT

Best of NBC News

