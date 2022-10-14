IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Oklahoma police searching for four missing men

    01:35
  • UP NEXT

    Earthquake warning system 'Shake Alert' proves to be success

    06:16

  • At least 5 killed, 2 injured in Raleigh shooting

    01:09

  • Biden administration announces new measures to control migration from Venezuela

    03:30

  • Navy father surprises nine-year-old son at Indianapolis Zoo

    01:29

  • Two officers killed after ambush-style shooting in Connecticut

    02:36

  • Multiple injured following shooting in North Carolina neighborhood

    00:25

  • Parkland gunman spared the death penalty, jury recommends life in prison

    01:44

  • Inflation rate hits 8.2% year-over-year in September

    02:13

  • Unprotected: An inside look at NYC’s Administration for Children’s Services searches

    04:18

  • Honeymooners to heroes: Newlyweds rescue babies from burning building

    01:14

  • Potential 'severe' flu season ahead, CDC director warns as cases rise

    01:44

  • California beach community fights over low-income housing

    05:57

  • Supreme Court rejects Trump's appeal over Mar-a-Lago documents case

    01:46

  • Hospitals report spike in respiratory illness RSV among children

    01:48

  • Missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon believed to be dead

    01:48

  • Suspected flu outbreak sickens hundreds of San Diego students

    02:00

  • What the Parkland sentencing verdict means for future death penalty cases

    05:31

  • Watch: Jury recommends life sentence for Parkland shooter

    01:28

  • Chicago woman accused of killing landlord, putting body in freezer

    01:43

NBC News Channel

Oklahoma police searching for four missing men

01:35

The Okmulgee Police Department is searching for four men who went missing after riding off on bikes together Sunday evening. Authorities say Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks, and Alex Stevens are close friends. KJRH’s Justin Ayer reports.Oct. 14, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Oklahoma police searching for four missing men

    01:35
  • UP NEXT

    Earthquake warning system 'Shake Alert' proves to be success

    06:16

  • At least 5 killed, 2 injured in Raleigh shooting

    01:09

  • Biden administration announces new measures to control migration from Venezuela

    03:30

  • Navy father surprises nine-year-old son at Indianapolis Zoo

    01:29

  • Two officers killed after ambush-style shooting in Connecticut

    02:36

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All