Oklahoma widower blocked from attending execution of wife's murderer
Herman Smith says he was never invited to the execution of Donald Grant, the man convicted of killing his wife. Officials say he failed to submit proper paperwork. KFOR's Kaitor Kay reports.Jan. 27, 2022
