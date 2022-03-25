Oklahoma woman arrested in 1993 murder of California shop owner
Authorities in San Mateo County, California, say 61-year-old Rayna Hoffman-Ramos was arrested in the 1993 killing of San Carlos shop owner Shu Ming Tang. KNTV’s Stephanie Magallon reports.March 25, 2022
