Oklahoma woman speaks out after surviving monkey attack

Settlement reached in Florida 'Free Fall' amusement ride death01:30
U.S. threatens TikTok ban if Chinese owners don’t sell their stakes02:50
- Now Playing
Oklahoma woman speaks out after surviving monkey attack01:31
- UP NEXT
Seven Virginia deputies charged in death of man ‘smothered’ at hospital03:04
Stormy Daniels meets with prosecutors over Trump’s $130K hush money payment04:13
Kremlin approved ‘aggressive’ actions against American drone, U.S. officials say04:48
Credit Suisse to borrow nearly $54 billion from Swiss Central Bank05:05
Watch: Man rescued from raging Los Angeles River00:59
Los Angeles school district workers to strike for three days01:00
3D Printing: The Future of organ transplants04:13
How a California county aims to end homelessness05:44
Virgin Orbit pauses operations for week and furloughs nearly all staff00:28
Thief steals and crashes California helicopter00:23
Podcaster and husband murdered by alleged stalker02:56
Nevada lawmakers weigh water caps as states negotiate Colorado River allocations05:35
Illinois nine-year-old honored for saving mother's life during medical emergency01:35
Texas lawmakers react to takeover of Houston public schools01:42
Four teens arrested in house party shooting near Atlanta that killed 201:30
French Bulldogs surpass Labrador Retrievers as most popular dog breed01:31
Reliance on GPS devices may lead to cognitive decline, study says orienteering can help02:12
Settlement reached in Florida 'Free Fall' amusement ride death01:30
U.S. threatens TikTok ban if Chinese owners don’t sell their stakes02:50
- Now Playing
Oklahoma woman speaks out after surviving monkey attack01:31
- UP NEXT
Seven Virginia deputies charged in death of man ‘smothered’ at hospital03:04
Stormy Daniels meets with prosecutors over Trump’s $130K hush money payment04:13
Kremlin approved ‘aggressive’ actions against American drone, U.S. officials say04:48
Play All