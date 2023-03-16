IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Settlement reached in Florida 'Free Fall' amusement ride death

    01:30

  • U.S. threatens TikTok ban if Chinese owners don’t sell their stakes

    02:50
  • Now Playing

    Oklahoma woman speaks out after surviving monkey attack

    01:31
  • UP NEXT

    Seven Virginia deputies charged in death of man ‘smothered’ at hospital

    03:04

  • Stormy Daniels meets with prosecutors over Trump’s $130K hush money payment

    04:13

  • Kremlin approved ‘aggressive’ actions against American drone, U.S. officials say

    04:48

  • Credit Suisse to borrow nearly $54 billion from Swiss Central Bank

    05:05

  • Watch: Man rescued from raging Los Angeles River

    00:59

  • Los Angeles school district workers to strike for three days

    01:00

  • 3D Printing: The Future of organ transplants

    04:13

  • How a California county aims to end homelessness

    05:44

  • Virgin Orbit pauses operations for week and furloughs nearly all staff

    00:28

  • Thief steals and crashes California helicopter

    00:23

  • Podcaster and husband murdered by alleged stalker

    02:56

  • Nevada lawmakers weigh water caps as states negotiate Colorado River allocations

    05:35

  • Illinois nine-year-old honored for saving mother's life during medical emergency

    01:35

  • Texas lawmakers react to takeover of Houston public schools

    01:42

  • Four teens arrested in house party shooting near Atlanta that killed 2

    01:30

  • French Bulldogs surpass Labrador Retrievers as most popular dog breed

    01:31

  • Reliance on GPS devices may lead to cognitive decline, study says orienteering can help

    02:12

NBC News Channel

Oklahoma woman speaks out after surviving monkey attack

01:31

Brittany Parker says she nearly lost an ear when she was attacked by a pet monkey that escaped from her neighbor's home. KTEN's Brynne Herzfeld reports.March 16, 2023

  • Settlement reached in Florida 'Free Fall' amusement ride death

    01:30

  • U.S. threatens TikTok ban if Chinese owners don’t sell their stakes

    02:50
  • Now Playing

    Oklahoma woman speaks out after surviving monkey attack

    01:31
  • UP NEXT

    Seven Virginia deputies charged in death of man ‘smothered’ at hospital

    03:04

  • Stormy Daniels meets with prosecutors over Trump’s $130K hush money payment

    04:13

  • Kremlin approved ‘aggressive’ actions against American drone, U.S. officials say

    04:48

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All