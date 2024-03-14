IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Olivia Rodrigo gave out free Plan B, abortion resources during 'Guts' world tour
March 14, 202400:48
  • Now Playing

    Olivia Rodrigo gave out free Plan B, abortion resources during 'Guts' world tour

    00:48
  • UP NEXT

    France inscribes the right to abortion in its constitution

    00:37

  • Rep. Clark and her State of the Union guest highlight 'top issue' of reproductive rights

    07:08

  • France becomes first country to make abortion a constitutional right

    01:05

  • Graham discusses plans to reintroduce federal abortion ban bill

    01:39

  • Trump calls on Alabama legislature to protect IVF services

    03:14

  • Republican Senate candidate says wife's abortion shaped his views

    02:05

  • Nikki Haley sides with Alabama court decision on frozen embryos

    02:34

  • Opening arguments begin in Florida Supreme Court case on abortion amendment

    03:07

  • Majority of GOP primary voters in N.H. oppose federal law banning abortions nationwide

    01:41

  • Biden discusses abortion rights on anniversary of Roe v. Wade decision

    02:32

  • State laws are factoring into college choices for young adults

    02:29

  • Supreme Court to rule on medication abortion: ‘A case of how easy it will be to get that pill’

    03:49

  • Legal battles over abortion access mounting across the country

    03:15

  • Texas Supreme Court blocks abortion of woman who says she’ll travel out of state

    03:23

  • Texas mother leaving state to receive abortion that doctors say she urgently needs

    03:21

  • Woman in Texas Supreme Court case on abortion will leave state for procedure

    02:24

  • Gretchen Whitmer says voting rights are ‘how we secure reproductive rights’: Full interview

    17:00

  • Texas Supreme Court halts ruling that would have allowed woman to receive emergency abortion

    02:06

  • Texas judge allows woman to have abortion despite state ban

    00:46

NBC News

Olivia Rodrigo gave out free Plan B, abortion resources during 'Guts' world tour

00:48

Olivia Rodrigo passed out free Plan B, abortion resources, condoms, and stickers to concertgoers at her "Guts" world tour show in St. Louis, Missouri.March 14, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Olivia Rodrigo gave out free Plan B, abortion resources during 'Guts' world tour

    00:48
  • UP NEXT

    France inscribes the right to abortion in its constitution

    00:37

  • Rep. Clark and her State of the Union guest highlight 'top issue' of reproductive rights

    07:08

  • France becomes first country to make abortion a constitutional right

    01:05

  • Graham discusses plans to reintroduce federal abortion ban bill

    01:39

  • Trump calls on Alabama legislature to protect IVF services

    03:14
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All