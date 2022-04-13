IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Olympian's mother killed by stray bullet in Connecticut home

01:33

The mother of a Puerto Rican Olympian was killed over the weekend after she was shot in the head while sewing in her Connecticut home, according to police and her daughter. WVIT reports.April 13, 2022

