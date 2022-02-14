IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Olympic bubble hotel serves up heart-themed desserts on Valentine’s Day

    00:58
  • UP NEXT

    Venice Carnival kicks off with colorful boat parade in Italy

    00:46

  • Israeli forces demolish Palestinian house in West Bank

    00:56

  • Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete in Beijing Winter Olympics

    02:31

  • Windsor police ‘safely’ clear blocked Ambassador Bridge after weeklong protests

    02:12

  • Pakistani man stoned to death for alleged Quran desecration

    00:56

  • French anti-lockdown protesters recreate 'Freedom Convoys' from Canada

    01:44

  • At least five journalists killed in Mexico

    02:43

  • State of emergency over trucker protests

    01:48

  • Watch: Spectacular Etna eruption illuminates Sicilian night sky

    01:44

  • Watch: Flooded Spanish village emerges from reservoir

    00:53

  • Russian figure skater Valieva's case sparks criticism of Russia, international organizations

    01:48

  • Canada trucker protests impacting U.S. manufacturing

    01:31

  • Sexist, racist police culture leads to resignation of U.K.’s top officer

    01:49

  • Antony Blinken praises Australia in recounting stepfather's Holocaust ordeal

    01:28

  • Russia's huge military drills start in Belarus, near to Ukrainian border

    00:56

  • Russian figure skater tests positive for banned drug, delaying medal ceremony

    02:46

  • Watch: Rare waterspout makes landfall in Cuba

    00:45

  • Police arrest Covid-restriction protesters outside New Zealand's Parliament

    01:15

  • Putin stations thousands of Russian troops in Belarus as fears of Ukraine invasion rise

    02:33

NBC News

Olympic bubble hotel serves up heart-themed desserts on Valentine’s Day

00:58

Chefs at one of the “closed loop” hotels that are hosting Winter Olympic athletes and staff have created Valentine’s Day themed desserts for guests who are not able to be with their loved ones. Foreign guests were treated to a pink-colored chocolate fountain, heart-shaped lollipops and cake with rose petals for icing to get into the Valentine’s Day spirit.Feb. 14, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Olympic bubble hotel serves up heart-themed desserts on Valentine’s Day

    00:58
  • UP NEXT

    Venice Carnival kicks off with colorful boat parade in Italy

    00:46

  • Israeli forces demolish Palestinian house in West Bank

    00:56

  • Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete in Beijing Winter Olympics

    02:31

  • Windsor police ‘safely’ clear blocked Ambassador Bridge after weeklong protests

    02:12

  • Pakistani man stoned to death for alleged Quran desecration

    00:56

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All