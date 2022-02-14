Olympic bubble hotel serves up heart-themed desserts on Valentine’s Day
Chefs at one of the “closed loop” hotels that are hosting Winter Olympic athletes and staff have created Valentine’s Day themed desserts for guests who are not able to be with their loved ones. Foreign guests were treated to a pink-colored chocolate fountain, heart-shaped lollipops and cake with rose petals for icing to get into the Valentine’s Day spirit.Feb. 14, 2022
Olympic bubble hotel serves up heart-themed desserts on Valentine’s Day
