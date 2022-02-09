IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Olympic team figure skating medal ceremony delayed due to legal issue, says IOC

    01:01
Olympic team figure skating medal ceremony delayed due to legal issue, says IOC

01:01

The medal ceremony for team figure skating at the Beijing Olympics has been delayed due to an ongoing legal issue that could affect medalists, the International Olympic Committee said. IOC spokesman Mark Adams said the reason was a "legal consultation" required with the governing body of skating but declined to share specific details of the case.Feb. 9, 2022

